Robert McGee sat next to a window on the outskirt of the Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School library alone. He looked pensive. It wasn’t for a lack of knowledge over his preference for Republican nominee for president. It was more so over local issues important to him. In fact, if it weren’t for those issues, McGee said, he wouldn’t even be sitting with his back to this window on a brisk Monday night.
“Taxes are probably the main thing,” the 51-year-old small business owner said. “Small government, small business.”
Local and national issues were the main focal point for most Republican caucus goers in Vinton as President Trump easily carried the majority of the 63 in attendance. Trump received 62 votes while Republican Joe Walsh received one.
McGee said he’d been to three caucuses before, voting for Texas Senator Ted Cruz in 2016 and Utah Senator Mitt Romney twice before that.
McGee showed up as one of the earlier caucus goers, finding his seat about half an hour before the 7 p.m. start time. At 7:07, Benton County Republican chairman Colman Silbernagel, 32, started the Pledge of Allegiance and called up speaker Nancy Schulze, founder of the Republican Congressional Wives Speakers and the Women for Trump Bus tour, to give those in attendance a rundown of what she saw as President Trump’s accomplishments.
“[Trump] wants to thank you for your activism in the Hawkeye state,” Schulze said. “We are in an exciting, all-out, Trump-led movement.”
She also spoke about what she saw were the negative traits of the Democratic Party.
“What are Democrats selling?” she asked. “Doom and gloom over there at the high school.” One caucus goer spoke up with another idea.
“Free stuff,” a man said.
Schulze segued from there to talking about the economy, claiming the bottom 40 percent of earners in the US were the biggest beneficiaries of the administration’s economic policies.
“And the top 1 percent, I’ve gotta be completely honest with you,” she continued, “but who cares if the bottom 40 percent are coming up?”
As Schulze spoke, a disagreement between an older caucus goer and Silbernagel near the entrance to the library. According to Silbernagel, the man had been told by a Democratic caucus official that “all the Republicans were meeting in Vinton.”
“Which wasn’t true, we had a caucus site down in Shellsburg,” Silbernagel said. “I felt like that was some bad-faith dealing to send him up here… that’s just not neighborly. That’s not what I would expect from Iowans.”
Schulze spoke for about 10 minutes before Silbernagel took to the podium once more to begin the voting process. One by one, each attendee wrote their preferred candidate on a yellow slip of paper and handed it to the front of the room as Silbernagel continued with the event and discussed the party platforms.
Two issues were raised during this time: the first was the debate over online sales of vaping products, prompting Silbernagel to ask the proposal be written on paper to read to the room. As that happened, a volunteer got up to discuss local races, including the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in Iowa’s 1st District, with Iowa State Rep. Ashley Hinson challenging recently elected Democrat Abby Finkenauer.
After Silbernagel read a prepared statement from Hinton, the room moved to vote on the vaping proposal, which just one caucus goer voted ‘nay’ on.
Finally, after a vote to model a bill around a broader 2nd Amendment proposal, Silbernagel moved to adjourn, without dissent. After wrapping up his first caucus as head of the Benton Republicans, Silbernagel said he felt it went pretty smoothly.
“I am ecstatic,” he said. “There were probably two or three times as many people here as I was expecting. I am very pleased.”
Vinton Republicans discuss, approve two planks at caucus
Robert McGee sat next to a window on the outskirt of the Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School library alone. He looked pensive. It wasn’t for a lack of knowledge over his preference for Republican nominee for president. It was more so over local issues important to him. In fact, if it weren’t for those issues, McGee said, he wouldn’t even be sitting with his back to this window on a brisk Monday night.
Dustin Dawson
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 69%
- Feels Like: 23°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 23°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:18:38 AM
- Sunset: 05:26:11 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. High 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 13mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 13mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 14mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 15mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 15mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 15mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 15mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Vinton pastor visits State Capitol
- Vinton Police Department
- Gerhold Welcomes Bethany Gates
- Bingo family fun at Vinton Skate Center
- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigeig makes stop in Vinton ahead of Caucuses
- Major changes to IBSSS just a few steps away
- Bingo night in Shellsburg
- Garrison firefighters offers warm welcome and safety tips
- Vinton set to welcome new Dollar Fresh location
- Urbana Farmers Market hosts 2-hour winter getaways
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.