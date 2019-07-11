VINTON – Ross Hanson completed his National Firefighter I and Hazardous Materials Operations & Awareness certifications in early June.
Hanson joined the department upon moving to Vinton in March 2018. He and his wife, Morgan, live east of Vinton on the family farm with their two sons, Samuel and Sullivan. FF Hanson grain farms in partnership with his dad, Greg. He also works as a physical therapist for Virginia Gay Hospital and Clinics at their Atkins location.
All VFD members are required to achieve this level of certification at minimum. This is a National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Standard that all firefighters (paid or volunteer: i.e. FDNY or Vinton) are required to attain to enter a burning structure. The department’s four newest members started the class consisting of six hours per week in November of 2018 and finished in April 2019. They then participated in live burn training at Kirkwood before written and practical hands-on tests to earn the certifications.
The department would like to extend our appreciation for their commitment as testing requires travel throughout the state (West Union, Fort Dodge, Ottumwa, Monticello, Waterloo) in addition to the studying, practice, and coursework. Bottom line: paid or volunteer, fire and emergencies don’t care and we are proud our members have committed to learning this dangerous craft.