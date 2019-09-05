DES MOINES – Vinton native Erin Horst was honored Aug. 25 with a Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Award for her role as Helen Bechdel in the Iowa State Production of “Fun Home.”
She received a “Cloris” as “Best Actress in a Featured Role, Musical.”
Horst, a Drake University professor, presented a two-person performance a couple of years ago in The Palace Theater, where she developed her interest in the arts with her parents, Gerald and Marcy Horst.
Horst is Professor of Theatre at Drake University and Director/Choreographer at Des Moines Performing Arts. She formerly was a Graduate Teaching Assistant at Minnesota State University, Mankato, a former Producing Intern at Goodspeed Musicals, a former Media Producer at Loras College and studied MFA Musical Theatre at Minnesota State University, Mankato Department of Theatre & Dance. Horststudied Music (Vocal Performance)/Theatre/Media Studies at Loras College. She lives in Des Moines.
The Cloris Awards were founded in 2015 by three local theatre critics with support from the Des Moines Social Club. The founders recognized significant growth in central Iowa’s theatre scene and created the awards to simultaneously honor local companies’ achievements and offer a new incentive to further elevate their work. The Des Moines Social Club hosted the first two annual ceremonies, including the 2016 event that featured a visit from Cloris Leachman herself, before the ceremony moved in 2017 to Hoyt Sherman Place.