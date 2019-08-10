VINTON – It’s almost time.
Plans have been made. Arrangements are in the final stages.
The Vinton Sesquicentennial Celebration kicks off in just one week.
Many special events are planned to celebrate the 150th anniversary of incorporating and becoming an official city with a government in place.
Among the many events is a Civil War Re-enactment at the Vinton Train Depot that includes a mock battle, demonstrations of various types and other things. Vintonians can even join the activities,
Two parades will entertain the citizens one down the Cedar River and a traditional parade beginning at the Benton County Fairgrounds
And, of course, the WallDogs return to town to touch up some of the murals they created 19 years ago and to create new ones.
The first event actually gets underway this weekend when ACT I of Benton County presents its initial performances of The Music Man at the Vinton-Shellsburg High School Auditorium. Performances dates: Aug. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Aug.11 and 18 at 2 p.m.
Here is a schedule of events for
Saturday, Aug. 17:
ACT I PERFORMANCE
VINTON SHELLSBURG HIGH SCHOOL, 210 W 21st Street.
Local community theatre group, ACT I will be presenting classic musical ”The Music Man”. Visit www.act1.org for ticket information.
• CIVIL WAR RE-ENACTMENT
Held on the grounds of the VINTON RAILROAD DEPOT, 612 2nd Ave
Check out www.armysw.com for more information on the reenactment group.
- sponsored in part by the BENTON COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
SWEET CORN DAYS THROWBACK | 11 a.m.
Served next to MICHAEL&DOWD’S, 102 E 4th Street
Grab some FREE sweet corn as a throwback to the Vinton Sweet Corn Days of the past! Cooking over 4,000 ears of locally grown sweet corn, Corn will be available until gone.
• CEDAR RIVER PARADE | Boats to arrive approx. 12:30 p.m.
.CELEBRATION PARK
.Grab a spot on the bank of the Cedar River to see the boat floats! Boats are expected in Vinton between 12:30 and 1 p.m. (Parade will conclude before the start of the Grand Parade) For information, please contact Tamara Stark, (319) 558-7476
- organized by the Cedar River R.A.T.S.
• GRAND PARADE | 2pm
Don’t miss the BEST parade of the summer! To guarantee yourself the perfect spot, you may want to plan ahead and get there early. Parade route can be seen here.
• BENTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE FLAG REDEDICATION | Immediately following parade
Held on the south lawn of the BENTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 1111 E/ 4th Street
Originally installed and dedicated on July 23, 1969 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of end of World War I, join the American Legion of Benton County and Auxiliary for the rededication of the flagpole and monument. Remarks from Justin Jensen, Regional Director for Senator Joni Ernst and Doug Anderson.
• LIVE MUSIC | 5pm — Midnight
CELEBRATION PARK
$5 admission for those 12 and older.
5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. | 5 Second Rule
7:30 p.m. | Parade float winners announced & drawing for hot air balloon ride!
8 p.m. -Midnight
Standing Hampton
Grab a bite to eat from the Vinton Lions Club, the Benton County Cattlemen or the Benton County Pork Producers. A beer tent will be available for those 21 and older.
- sponsored by VINTON UNLIMITED
5 SECOND RULE: Playing music isn’t quite like riding a bike, says Clickstop CEO Tim Guenther. Participating in the Corridor Business Journal’s Battle of the Band Contest for a second year, 5 Second Rule spent its off season tuning up in Mr. Guenther’s steel-lined barn for the 2017 competition. While the barn’s acoustics leave something to be desired, the band has the most fun when their music is fast and loud. They can often be found jamming out to songs like “Enter Sandman” by Metallica and “Santeria” by Sublime. The band also listed Thrice as a musical influence, and teased that they may be playing one of their songs at this year’s battle. The group’s members all have different musical styles, Mr. Guenther noted, “but as long as it has some distortion guitar and a good rock beat, we’re in.”
STANDING HAMPTON: Famous for Rock, Standing Hampton is a high powered tribute to the hottest Rock icons of all time! For over eighteen years, Standing Hampton has been entertaining ‘70s & ‘80s Classic Rock fans across the Midwest, performing at countless festivals, town celebrations, casinos, special events, and clubs. In addition Standing Hampton has shared the stage with many national acts including Rick Springfield, Cheap Trick, Eddie Money, Night Ranger, Little River Band, April Wine, Head East, Firehouse, and Janey Lane.