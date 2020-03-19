County Editor/ Digital Journalist
Vinton-Shellsburg has announced a free cold sack lunch program during their current four-week shutdown amid concerns of COVID-19. The program, which will include a breakfast for the following morning, will run Monday through Friday at locations in Garrison, Shellsburg and Vinton listed below.
• Tilford and Shellsburg Elementary Buildings – 11:30-12:00 – drive by and we will bring out
• Park Apartment’s Parking Lot – 11:30-11:45 – bus and come to the door
• Vinton Public Library – bus on west side (2nd Avenue) – 11:50-12:05 – bus will be parked; come to the door
• Timber Ridge – 11:30-11:45 – bus will be parked; come to the door
• Garrison – Not sure on the time – one of the bus stops
To assist in planning for meals, VSCSD requests parents call 472-5680 or email meals@vscsd.org with the number of children from infant to 18 year old who wish to have meals for and where they will be picked up. A menu will be established next week and will feature items such as cold sandwiches and vegetables. If a family has a special need or request, they are asked to include it with their call or email. Families may pick-up meals even if they have not contacted the school. Everyone is asked to avoid gathering in groups of 10.
The school will add pick-up points “as numbers warrant” and are currently working with Operation Backpack sponsors to provide food bags on Friday to take home. More information can be found at www.vscsd.org/vscsd-updates.