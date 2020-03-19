Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy and windy with rain likely after midnight, mixed with snow at times. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.