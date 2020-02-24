As the seconds ticked away, Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Joe Johnson stood by his bench. During a stoppage in play, he had five of his boys jog over to the scorer's table to check in. It'd be the last time a member of the class of 2020 played in a Vikings basketball uniform.
One by one, the
seniors came over to Johnson for a hug and a few words of encouragement. With a deficit too steep to overcome, that was all he could offer.
The Vikings ended their season Monday night after a 67-43 loss to Decorah knocked them out of postseason play.
Decorah seemed like it couldn't miss in the first half, drilling every one of its seven three-point attempts in the first two quarters. After heading into the locker room up by 19, it was only a matter of sitting on its lead the rest of the way.
Seniors Sam Griffith (10) and Sam Moen (6) led the team in scoring while fellow classmate Jose Wilson picked up four points nabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Senior Tanner Rodman also scored a bucket while Jace Rake grabbed an offensive rebound.