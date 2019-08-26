Vinton-Shellsburg High School athletes, parents and friends turned out for the Fall Sports Blowout on Friday. Spectators were treated to an afternoon of getting to know each team, from volleyball and cross country to the cheerleading and football squads. Admission to the event was one sports drink, collected by cheerleaders in plastic bins. Fans were treated to a live inter-team scrimmage from the football players.
Vinton-Shellsburg Fall Sports Blowout
- By Morgan McMullen Sports Editor sports@vintonnewspapers.com
-
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 69°
- Heat Index: 69°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 69°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:27:13 AM
- Sunset: 07:51:57 PM
- Dew Point: 69°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High near 80F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Former admiral seeking Democrat nomination in Vinton parade
- HAPPY 150th BIRTHDAY, VINTON!
- Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- Investigation continues into stabbing confrontation
- 2019 Anthony Scholarship awarded to Joy Beth Whitson
- Vinton 150 activities fill the weekend
- Belle Plaine man named as one of two killed in crash Aug. 4
- Benton County steer raises $17,000 for Ronald McDonald House
- Walldog Wrap Up/Auction Saturday, Aug. 24th 5:30 p.m. at the Vinton Country Club
- 18 dogs seized from Brandon home, rats everywhere
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.