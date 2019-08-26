Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Vinton-Shellsburg High School athletes, parents and friends turned out for the Fall Sports Blowout on Friday. Spectators were treated to an afternoon of getting to know each team, from volleyball and cross country to the cheerleading and football squads. Admission to the event was one sports drink, collected by cheerleaders in plastic bins. Fans were treated to a live inter-team scrimmage from the football players.