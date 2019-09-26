Jeff Mangold tried to speak off the cuff. He usually likes to keep speeches informal, loose.
The Vinton-Shellsburg cross country coach was still in mourning along with his listeners. He stuck to the script to honor Carolyn Frazier, who passed away on May 28 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
The speech didn’t last too long before the Vinton-Shellsburg Invitational on Tuesday. At the end, Mangold and others dedicated a newly planted tree – a Cleveland flowering pear – to honor the memory of Frazier and her surviving husband, former cross country coach John Frazier. The tree typically blooms in early May, right around Carolyn’s birthday. Supporters of the Frazier family tied a purple ribbon around its base, a symbol of pancreatic cancer awareness.
After the ceremony, Mangold had to carry on in his duty of hosting the Vikings’ annual home meet. He said the whole ordeal was stressful since he can’t coach up his kids the way he normally would at away events.
On the course, Mangold said he was pleased with his teams’ performances.
“They ran as good as we did all year,” he said. “They competed very hard. They were motivated to do well in front of their home crowd. I was very proud of them.”
The VS boys team finished fourth out of 10 teams in attendance, with senior Cameron Karr pacing the Vikings on his way to an eighth-place finish out of a field of 143 runners. Freshman Elijah Blix also finished strong for Vinton-Shellsburg in 21{sup}st{/sup}. The Viking girls team placed seventh of eight teams, with sophomore Charlee Johnson and junior Sophia Dilley coming in 17{sup}th{/sup} and 18{sup}th{/sup}, respectively.
Weather elements played a large role in the race as well. Wind gusts as strong as 25 miles per hour swept across the high school campus in the late afternoon. Combined with previous days’ rain and a hilly terrain, many coaches thought it all presented a unique challenge to the event.
“Every kid that comes here hates the hill here on the east side,” Mangold said. “It’s a long, steady hill. The wind was going against it. It’s brutal. I’m glad I wasn’t running it... it’s not an easy course.”
Benton head coach Marty Thomae agrees with the assessment. Both the Bobcats’ boys and girls finished in second Tuesday afternoon. Sophomore Abby Rinderknecht and junior Hailee Ricklefs led the girls with second- and third-place finishes, respectively. Freshman Trey Schulte paced the boys’ side with a fourth-place result.
Thomae said his runners achieved such standards despite a minor setback.
“We were missing some kids on both sides [due to injuries],” he said. “Kids stepped up, ran really well at a good, quality meet... We’re just going to keep pushing forward. This was a good week for us to have this meet, and to be close to home and get a chance to run a course that has a few hills.”
Both the Union teams also enjoyed successful outings. Senior Lake Lebahn secured the top finish in the boys’ race, outrunning the next athlete by a cool 39 seconds on his way to leading the Knights to a third-place finish. Fellow senior Lane Hennings crossed the line a little over a minute after Lebahn to secure sixth overall. On the girls’ side, sophomore Ellie Rathe clocked in at 24:33.9, good for 15{sup}th{/sup} among individual runners.
Union head coach Justin Parson said he was proud of the steps he felt his team took toward improving, both individually and as teams.
“Our girls are growing up and learning to run a little bit,” he said. “They continue to come out and improve every time. Our boys are doing a solid job this year. Third place down here is certainly respectable, I think.”
Parson also had similar feelings about the weather and course as Thomae and Mangold, but said his kids ultimately overcame the obstacles on their way to a successful outing.
“It was certainly something the kids reminded me of, that it was kind of windy, and there was a big, long hill over there that they talk about a lot,” he said. “I was really proud of them. They set some pretty lofty goals after running [Monday] night, and a lot of them were able to get at or pretty close to it.”
Boys
2. Benton
Trey Schulte (4) 18:21.7
Gage Offill (10) 18:58.9
Drew Lange (11) 19:01.9
Nicson Franck (23) 19:52.6
Brady Osborn (24) 20:00.3
Craig Morris (28) 20:19.2
Owen Sadler (31) 20:22.1
Brady Ellis (43) 20:51.9
Ryan Lange (68) 22:10.9
Brandon Schultz (69) 22:12.5
Isaac Lueckenotto (74) 22:25.6
Jaren Jones (110) 24:19.0
Jackson Kleinmeyer (136) 27:47.7
Joseph Miller (141) 28:30.9
3. Union
Lake Lebahn (1) 17:31.9
Lane Hennings (6) 18:32.7
Jonathan Bronner (15) 19:21.8
Jack Thomsen (35) 20:29.7
Gavin Moore (38) 20:43.0
Asher Beerman (45) 20:54.6
Ryan Bowers (46) 21:01.0
Conner Prestemon (51) 21:18.1
Lincoln Mehlert (56) 21:23.8
Nolan Miehe (72) 22:22.2
Samuel Klein (78) 22:36.9
Kendall Putz (86) 22:57.1
Pieroangelo Nocentini (90) 23:15.0
Garrett Rottinghaus (99) 23:46.7
TJ Freeland (101) 23:56.2
Caleb Reel 23:56.7
Tyler Lorenzen (107) 24:03.6
Tyson Fleshner (109) 24:10.6
Trevor Davis (119) 25:19.9
Alta Gagaa (124) 25:58.9
Jacob Hill (131) 26:47.2
4. Vinton-Shellsburg
Cameron Karr (8) 18:41.8
Elijah Blix (21) 19:46.6
Phillip Kalina (27) 20:16.1
Merritt Bodeker (33) 20:26.8
Reid Hermanson (42) 20:51.5
Preston Tippie (75) 22:26.1
Ashton Slaton (92) 23:25.8
Elias Colsch (97) 23:35.8
Isaac Allsup (98) 23:45.8
Ian Allsup (114) 24:37.5
Ian Vrba (130) 26:17.1
Anthony Hilton (138) 27:59.7
Sage Holmes (140) 28.15.5
Ian Sallee (142) 32.37.9
Girls
2. Benton
Abby Rinderknecht (2) 21:44.5
Hailee Ricklefs (3) 22:01.9
Lauren Woeste (9) 23:42.5
Gwen King (24) 25:42.9
Katelyn Buscher (37) 26:28.7
Olivia Price (43) 26:57.3
Raynee Lagrange (48) 27:24.7
Madelyn Wolf (52) 27:36.8
Jessica Crawford (53) 27:37.6
Jaden St. John (60) 28:21.9
Delaynee Slouha (61) 28:24.3
Trinity Lagrange (72) 29:30.9
Baylee Schoenfelder (79) 29:54.1
Caylie Cruise (85) 30:35.5
Emma Schwake (88) 31:04.7
Makenna McManemy (89) 31:13.0
Destiny Lindsey (93) 31:35.2
4. Union
Ellie Rathe (15) 24:33.9
Elle Hookham (26) 25:52.8
Alex Hall (29) 26:04.1
Emma Shirk (30) 26:05.1
Audrey Kline (32) 26:07.2
Carlie McNeal (34) 26:17.2
Leah Kaufman (41) 26:49.6
Grace Asmussen (46) 27:18.2
Carlie Hoppe (50) 27:33.5
Emma Carlson (55) 27:40.7
Jadyn Wiest (62) 28:24.3
Kaylin Brustkern (63) 28:38.7
Madelon Rathe (69) 29:01.1
Grace Keegan (73) 29:32.5
Alexa Weber (82) 30:00.8
Aubrey Schmidt (99) 33:56.6
Gracie Rathe (100) 34:13.7
7. Vinton-Shellsburg
Charlee Johnson (18) 24:45.9
Sophia Dilley (19) 24:58.2
Lydia Radeke (47) 27:20.2
Bailey Weeks (64) 28:41.4
Molly Haisman (67) 28:55.9
Annabelle Newton (98) 33:40.8