NEWTON, Iowa – Vinton-Shellsburg junior Marjorie Davis of the Voyagers Dance Team received a superior rating at the Iowa State Dance Team Association solo contest for her hip hop solo on Saturday, Nov. 2. This is only awarded to dancers that scored at least 75 points out of a possible 100.
Davis placed 27th out of 65 dancers.
“For it being Marjorie’s first year competing at state solos, she did an excellent job and executed her solo well,” said Michelle Wedemeyer, Voyagers coach.
The event was at Newton High School.