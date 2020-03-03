Sports Editor
Christina Harrelson had one shot to make an impression. When she took to her lane during last Monday’s state championship, she made more than that.
The Vinton-Shellsburg junior claimed a second-place finish among all individuals at the Class 1A state championship on Feb. 24, finishing with a final score of 451, a 30-pin improvement over her results in the state qualifiers. Her 236-pin Game 1 was fourth among all bowlers’ individual games, and she was one of only three competitors who bowled over 200 in both games.
The only bowler Harrelson lost to — Louisa-Muscatine’s Whittney Morse — wrapped up her third consecutive state individual title that day.
Harrelson was also part of a Vinton-Shellsburg girls’ team that shot a record 2,701 at the state qualifiers.
“Christina did such a phenomenal job,” Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Amber Pattee said. “She did not let the pressure get to her, and that is a sign of a great competitor.”