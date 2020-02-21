It really couldn't have been any closer.
Nine seconds into the second round of his second consolation match, Brady Ortner ripped himself free of Bishop Heelan's Ethan DeLeon to get back to his feet and earn himself a single point.
It'd be the only score of the match for either wrestler.
Ortner advanced in the consolation bracket and guaranteed himself a spot on the podium after Friday afternoon's 1-0 decision over Lemon. Ortner will now wait until tonight to face off against Harlan's Ethan Lemon when the Class 2A wrestler continue at 7:30.