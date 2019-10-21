Vinton-Shellsburg's Steffen named Iowa's History Teacher of the Year

DES MOINES — A teacher from the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District has been named Iowa’s History Teacher of the Year.
Kelly Steffen is a 19-year teaching veteran at the Vinton-Shellsburg district, spending the last 18 years teaching American history at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Steffen ensures student engagement by focusing on the relevance presented in historical context.
“I have a special appreciation for teachers who go beyond rote memorization of dates and names,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise, himself a former social studies teacher. “Kelly makes history come alive by making the subject relevant and engaging. She is a leader in this field.”
“Finding relevance is one way I work to engage students,” Steffen said. “Another is to utilize primary sources, so that students can draw their own conclusions.” (Q & A with Kelly Steffen)
Steffen’s award is through the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, following a recommendation from an Iowa Department of Education committee.
The Gilder Lehrman Institute promotes and celebrates accomplishments in American history education and scholarship, and every year honors one exemplary, elementary, middle, or high school history teacher from all 50 states, Department of Defense schools, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories. State winners receive a $1,000 prize, an archive of classroom resources, and recognition at a ceremony in their state, and are considered for the National History Teacher of the Year award.