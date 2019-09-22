VINTON, Iowa — A grassroots group of Vinton-Shellsburg High School students plan to walk out of their classrooms at 9:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, as part of the Global ‘School Strike 4 Climate’ movement.
The group includes freshman Merritt Bodeker, sophomore Zena Aragon, and seniors Lauren Upmeyer and Coralee Bodeker.
The strike is planned to last no more then 30 minutes and will include speeches by the student leaders, as well as calls to action for strikers and supporters in attendance.
Leaders from the Vinton community were invited to attend including members of the school board and the mayor.
The strikers have a list of demands they will present during the strike including:
· Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds needs to join 25 other governors in the U.S. Climate Alliance.
· The Iowa legislature needs to write and adopt its own Green New Deal—investing in sustainable agriculture, not agribusiness.
· All voices must be included in the fight against climate change, including Indigenous voices and those in frontline communities.
The following statements are from students planning to participate in the strike this week at Vinton-Shellsburg High School.
“I am striking because young people need to be heard. Especially about matters that are proven to be detrimental to our future!”—Lauren Upmeyer, age 17.
“I am striking because someone has to—if we don’t speak up, no one will.” –Merritt Bodeker, age 14.
“I am striking because I want to be able to live in a healthy world bettered by the actions of one’s self, rather than live on a rotting planet due to the human race. My Mum always tells me ‘If you are the one who made the mess, clean it up.’ We are the ones who made the mess on this planet, we NEED to be the ones to clean it up.”—Zena Aragon, age 15.
“I am striking because I know global warming is real.”—Joseph Koopman, age 14.
“I am striking because I don’t want to see our future gone before we even get there.”—Coralee Bodeker, age 17.