VINTON – Most in the Vinton-Shellsburg High School know that Le Cox loves history. Her passion is learning about it and sharing that knowledge with her students.
She’s walked through The Hornet’s Nest at Shiloh where so many of Benton County’s own soldiers bled and died; stood atop of Last Stand Hill at the Little Big Horn in Montana imagining just what Gen. George Armstrong Custer saw just before the Cheyenne and Sioux “rubbed him out.”
And this summer, Cox studied at Ford’s Theatre in Washington D.C. where the assassination of Abraham Lincoln was carried out. She also visited several other sites, including Fort Stevens and Cedar Hill, the home of Frederick Douglass.
She also studied in Boston at the John F. Kennedy Library prior to traveling to the nation’s Capitol.
She was selected by the The Catherine B. Reynolds Foundation Civil War Washington summer teacher institute to study Civil War Washington.
Cox, a language arts teacher, found herself immersed in the experience, one of several which she has participated in over the years.
The National Park Service provides tours to the theater and has access to several assassination related items. These include John Wilkes Booth’s boot, the gun Booth used in the assassination and other items are at the theater.
Ironically, the chair in which President Lincoln was seated at the Henry Ford Museum is in Dearborn, Mich., as is the limousine in which President Kennedy was riding when shot by Lee Harvey Oswald.
Ford Theater as it sits today is changed from the night in which Lincoln was shot there.
“Once Lincoln was assassinated there, then no one wants to go to the theater there,” said Cox.
Later the U.S. State Department turned it into a warehouse. It came to be used as an office building and later was gutted and turned back into Ford’s Theatre.
“It is currently a working theatre,” said Cox.
Kelly Steffen, a fellow teacher, attended the Ford learning session last year. “The Wiz” was being presented. This year, “Into the Woods” was being presented.
Cox and Steffen frequently spend the summers involved in various student programs. Not only do they get to travel at a low cost, it also helps expand their knowledge which then can be utilized in their classrooms.
After taking a year off in 2018, Cox decided to study at Ford Theatre since it had been so recommended by others.
Cox paid the Ford Theater group $500, which covered her airplane ticket and six nights of accommodations at the Willard Hotel.
“The Willard is very nice and they treat you very well,” said Cox.
In addition to the Ford Theatre, the Peterson House down the street where the president died was on her list of stops. That structure has just been renovated.
“It looks much more like it did when Lincoln died,” said Cox.
It is also key to the educational process. The building has five floors and include officer and classroom.
While in Washington D.C., Cox stayed in the Willard Hotel, long famous for its connections of those seeking special favors from officials in the government. Legend has it that President Grant would dine at the Willard, but refused to meet people over his meal. If Grant wanted to meet someone who had sent in a business card, he would step into the lobby – giving birth to the phrase lobbyist.
While Cox stayed in the hotel, Taipei – the capital city of Taiwan_ hosted its embassy dinner and the Renewable Fuels Association held their annual meeting.
“We got to see actual lobbyists,” said Cox.
Cox was one of 24 teachers to participate in the event. She enjoyed her roommate and felt nothing lacking in the experience,
“I came home with four speeches from Frederick Douglass that I am going to use,” said Cox.
Of the many sites in Washington, home of Frederick Douglass, an escaped slave who became a national figure. Cox teaches about Douglass to her students in addition to Lincoln, Walt Whitman.
After Douglass’ death in 1895, his second wife, Helen, decides Cedar Hill would become a museum.
After returning to Vinton, Cox rewrote her teaching guide because she believes not enough emphasis was given to the women in Douglass’ life. His first wife, Anna, was the primary reason for his escape from slavery, said Cox.
Anna is a free woman and provides him the ability to climb on the train to freedom. After his escape, they get married. His second wife saved the house and preserved it to be the museum it is today.
Her trip to Boston was through the Gilder Lehrman organization in which Steffen participated in last year. Cox’s professor for the session wrote the biography for Rose Kennedy and on Jacqueline Kennedy and also worked for the Miller Center, which is the repository of the oral histories for the nation’s presidents beginning with Franklin Roosevelt. The oral histories also include Edward Kennedy.
“I spent a week learning about Kennedy,” said Cox.
She got to visit his birth place and then spent a week studying at the Kennedy Library.
Each day ended at 4 p.m., at Ford Theater, giving an opportunity to visit other sites around the Capitol City including Arlington National Cemetery and all of the monuments on the National Mall. Cox has visited Washington D.C. several times and likes going to new places.
“But, I loved Boston,”said Cox, noting she stayed at Boston University.