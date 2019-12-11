Vinton sweepstakes winner announced with a second opportunity to win $250

VINTON – iVinton is pleased to announce that Terry Hootman is the winner of its first “Come Home for the Holidays” sweepstakes. The sweepstakes ran in November with the drawing held right before the Thanksgiving holiday. Hootman was selected by random from a list of eligible contestants. Sweepstakes entrants included everyone who had signed up for any services offered through iVinton or had completed an entry form at the iVinton office or through the website sweepstakes page at www.ivinton.com before November 27, 2019.
Hootman was awarded $250 in Vinton Value Dollars, which are redeemable at any participating local business. Angie Wittmer, iVinton sales supervisor, presented the prize on Monday, December 2. “Congratulations to Terry! This sweepstake has been all about “Coming Home.” We had fun with this sweepstakes, especially since it coincided with a holiday that’s all about coming home.”
“We are working hard to build a network worthy of coming home to. Our goal is to provide quality service for internet, telephone, and TV on a local network backed by customer service direct from your neighbors,” Wittmer stated.
A second sweepstake has been announced with the same title. Again, everyone who has already signed up for any combination of internet, telephone or TV service through iVinton are automatically entered to win another prize of $250 in Vinton Value Dollars. If you have not signed up service but would like to enter the contest, please visit www.ivinton.comfor details or stop into the local office at 412 1st Avenue.
iVinton is the new fiber utility currently under construction. It is owned by the citizens of Vinton and governed by Vinton Municipal Utilities. They plan to begin activating services in 2020.