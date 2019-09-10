VINTON – Members of the The Governor’s Empowered Rural Iowa Initiative stopped in Vinton Monday afternoon at Kirkwood Community College to learn about initiatives underway in the city.
Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg was with the visiting group, listening to presentations about iVinton and about future plans for the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School property. The members then toured the downtown area and the Braille School.
The initiative establishes a partnership with the Iowa Rural Development Council to identify needed legislative, regulatory and policy changes. Recommendations will be provided by an executive committee and three task forces: the Investing in Rural Iowa Task Force; the Growing Rural Iowa Task Force; and the Connecting Rural Iowa Task Force.
The Investing in Rural Iowa Task Force will focus its recommendations on improving access to quality housing in rural Iowa. The Growing Rural Iowa Task Force will focus on identifying ways to encourage leadership development and strategic development in rural communities. The Connecting Rural Iowa Task Force will look into effectively and sustainably financing connectivity.
