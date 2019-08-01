GRIMES, IOWA – On Saturday, July 20, Special Olympics Iowa (SOIA) hosted the Vinton Unified Golf Tournament at the Vinton Skate & Activity Center.
The Unified Mini-Golf Tournament which is designed to promote social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences brought together about 60 Special Olympics athletes and members of the community for a day of golf and inclusion. Special Olympics Iowa athletes enjoy the day playing with their Unified partners. Both members of the pair learn from each other through skill and social experience. Each pair played 9 holes of mini golf.
Special Olympics Unified Sports® create opportunities for people without intellectual disabilities to join in the sports experience by playing on a team with athletes with intellectual disabilities. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.
We would like to thank the event sponsors Vinton Cruise Committee and Koop’s Sales and Services.
About Special Olympics Iowa
Special Olympics Iowa (SOIA), a statewide nonprofit organization, provides high-quality training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 99 counties of Iowa. SOIA offers 23 Olympic-style sports to more than 16,000 athletes and Unified Sports partners year-round.
Since 1968, Special Olympics has provided an inclusive culture that stresses athletic excellence, rewards determination, emphasizes health and celebrates personal achievement. Through Special Olympics sports training and competition, children and adults with intellectual disabilities reach their full potential and experience inclusion in their communities every day.