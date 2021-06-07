Stephanie “Stubby” Webb and the Vinton Ving Tsun Kung Fu Club took advantage of excellent weather on Thursday to host a presentation at Celebration Park in front of family members.
“The parents don’t get to see what their children are doing because we’ve limited class sizes during the pandemic,” Webb said. “I wanted to show them what the kids have been working on and thank them for putting their trust in me. Their children have done amazing.”
Students demonstrated their basic forms and answered questions from Webb during the hour-long event in the park. Since opening its doors in September, Vinton Ving Tsun Kung Fu Club has drawn six children and three adult students, which Webb felt was a success during a pandemic.
“It was so funny to me to see our shyest kid be the loudest speaker and then the ones who are normally the loudest were silent as mice,” Webb said. “They’ve all done awesome. I want the kids to know that they have a place they can feel safe. My goal is to teach them how to handle situations such as bullying. As much as we want kids to live perfect lives, we know it doesn’t happen that way. The reality is we need to prepare them for situations, so when they arise they know how to handle things in a positive manner.”
Webb hopes to see the club continue to grow and attract more adult students with COVID-19 restrictions eased. Vinton Ving Tsun Kung Fu will be hosting more seminars and clinics in the near future alongside their private and group classes. Seminars will include other schools from Coralville, Iowa City and out of state.