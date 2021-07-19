The Vinton Lions Club will partner with Vinton Parks and Rec Department (VPRD) to renovate the Lions softball field at Riverside Park, the former approving $6,000 as a service project to recognize 100 years in Vinton.
“This decision was driven by a couple factors,” Lions President Dennis Lausar said. “The derecho last year damaged the field. Even before that, the pandemic meant nothing was really going on. We felt we needed to get together with Parks and Rec to take a look at the situation.”
The project will be split between Lions and VPRD paying for separate items. The Lions have committed renovating the scorer’s booth, replacing the dugouts, and installing gravel on unpaved spectator areas. Lausar stated the $6,000 will cover these projects.
“There’s a need here to get that field back into shape,” Lausar said. “We’re committed to not only help rebuild, but upgrade. We’ll be putting in air conditioning for the scorer’s booth and putting in a new roof. Working on the spectator’s area is important because it turns muddy in rainy conditions.”
VPRD will replace the field netting heavily damaged in August’s derecho. Batting cages will also be replaced and the scoreboard will be relocated where spectators can see it better.
The field was built 50 years ago with assistance from the Lions Club. Since then, the Lions and VPRD have hosted countless softball tournaments and games while working to maintain the field. According to Matt Boggess, VPRD Director, softball has seen a decline in participation nationally in recent years and Vinton was no exception.
“According to a study I just got from the National Recreation and Parks Association, softball has decreased over 30% in participation over the last two years,” Boggess said. “Obviously the pandemic didn’t help. Other activities are becoming more popular as well.”
Boggess stated it’s “tough to say” if the renovations will help increase interest in the softball field again. VPRD plans to host a softball tournament in September as well as kickball leagues. They will also look at other ideas to utilize the field more going forward.
“Having a nice facility to host more tournaments is definitely a positive,” Boggess said. “That attracts more folks, more opportunities going forward. We’re throwing out ideas for more usage of the field.”
The $6,000 contribution was approved by the Lions Club during their meeting on July 12. Vinton Newspapers will have updates as they are made available.