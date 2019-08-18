Dr. Mangold and Virginia Gay Hospital are excited to now offer a medically supervised weight management program beginning on September 5th. The clinic will be held on Thursdays at the Vinton Family Medical Clinic, 504 N. 9th Avenue, Vinton. There is a one-time enrollment fee of $399, payable in two installments, for the program that is not covered by insurance. Financial aid is available to those who qualify. Patients must schedule an appointment specifically for the medical weight loss program and can do so by calling the clinic at (319) 472-6300.
The VGH medical weight loss program came about as a result of Dr. Mangold’s 12 years working as a primary care physician at Virginia Gay. During those years, Dr. Mangold saw many patients struggling with weight-related chronic disease and became interested in treating the root cause of their chronic health problems. In 2019 she became board certified in Obesity Medicine after rigorous self-study and a week-long immersive course. Her coursework was followed by taking and passing a board examination. She will maintain her certification through continued education on new advances in obesity medicine.
The Virginia Gay Weight Management Program will offer a team-based approach to weight loss, utilizing Dr. Mangold, Sara Wattnem, Virginia Gay Hospital’s dietician and nurses interested in helping patients with weight management. Specific dietary approaches will be patient-driven and focused on incorporating new habits into the patient’s lifestyle and preferences, using real food. Patients will achieve success through structured support, science-based approaches, and if indicated, evidence-based medications tailored to the patient’s needs.
Patients will benefit from diagnostics that include body composition monitoring and baseline lab tests. A state-of-the-art Seca scale will measure total mass, body water, and muscle mass to assist in diagnosis and therapy recommendations. Patients will also have online access to the weight management clinic’s healthcare team.
In addition to Dr. Mangold’s specialized training, Sara Wattnem has also received advanced training by becoming a certified specialist in obesity and weight management. “I’m very excited to help our community improve overall health,” explained Wattnem, “the goal is to boost self-confidence, and move toward a healthy weight using an evidence-based program. The key to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight isn’t about short-term dietary changes. It’s about a lifestyle that includes healthy eating, regular physical activity, and getting the nutrition we need from healthy food choices.”
Recent statistics publicized by the American Medical Association show that 39.6 percent of American adults struggle with obesity. The health consequences of ignoring excess weight issues include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and increased risk of certain types of cancer.
