BELLE PLAINE – Volunteers from the Benton County Food Pantry and the Benton County Volunteer Program collaborated to gather food items to be shared, for 90 families during this Thanksgiving holiday season.

The Belle Plaine Community Building was used to stage the basket filling operation, by volunteers of all ages, from The Benton County Food Pantry and Benton County Volunteers Program. Many hands made the tasks go easily. With foods from HACAP, the baskets totalled $18 each. Grant monies and donations for this project made it possible.

