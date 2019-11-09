CEDAR RAPIDS – The Vinton-Shellsburg Voyages So incredibly happy and proud of this group of dancers today! Today they competed their State Hip Hop and Pom routines at the Xavier Dance Jam for their first competition of the season.
On Saturday, November 9th, the Voyagers dance team competed at the Xavier Dance Jam hosted by the Xavier Dance Team. In the medium/large Varsity Hip Hop category, the group placed 1st. In the medium/large Varsity Pom category, the group received another 1st place finish. Both categories consisted of neighboring teams and larger Cedar Rapids groups. In addition to winning their categories, the group also received a judges choice award for their hip hop routine. For it being the team’s first competition of the season, they represented themselves well! Their next competition will be the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association State competition in Des Moines, IA on December 6th.