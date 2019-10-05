VINTON – The advanced animal science class had the opportunity to observe pregnancy checking with some cattle on Monday, Sept. 30.
Students were not able to actually palpate the animals due to them only being 30-35 days along in their pregnancy and that is a very fragile time for the developing calf. Students watched Nathan Geater (VS FFA alumni) from Winthrop Vet Clinic perform the procedure and explain to the students what to look for on the monitor. Big thanks to the Lillibridge’s for bringing in cattle for us to learn!