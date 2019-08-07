The Vinton-Shellsburg Cheer Squad washed cars on Saturday afternoon at Ehlinger’s Phillips 66 and Car Wash. The squad is raising money to finance a trip to Florida.
VS Cheerleaders polish up cars on Saturday afternoon
- By Jim Morrison news@vintonnewspapers.com
-
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 50%
- Feels Like: 94°
- Heat Index: 94°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 89°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:07:08 AM
- Sunset: 08:20:10 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 83F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- Vinton Library hosting second annual Craft Beer Tasting
- Wheels start turning on IEDA grant: Funds for Hobart Braille School proposal could come quickly
- BREAKING: Authorities tight-lipped in criminal investigation, board holds emergency closed session
- Visit to relatives in Italy yields prize winning art: Howe-Vonstein wins top prize in Des Moines
- Big Boy train impresses many: local family comments in event of a lifetime
- Atkins Watermelon Days
- BCCF awards $114,500 to local organizations
- Vinton, Garrison, Shellsburg alumni cheerleaders sought for parade float
- Cedar-Mount Auburn Fire Department raises funds with tasty treats
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.