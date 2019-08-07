Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Vinton-Shellsburg Cheer Squad washed cars on Saturday afternoon at Ehlinger’s Phillips 66 and Car Wash. The squad is raising money to finance a trip to Florida.

