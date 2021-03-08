Why not go big?
Vinton-Shellsburg graduate Matt Millard has made a career, per se, of running Iowa streets. He completed the map of Altoona, Bondurant, Mitchelville, Runnells and Pleasant Hill over the years.
It coincided with a run streak of a mile a day which began Nov. 13, 2015. But Millard felt he could take on a bigger challenge: Des Moines.
He began the trek on May 21, 2020. Two hundred and eight-two days later, Millard completed the journey. By Feb. 27, 2021, he traversed 1,250 streets, 53 neighborhoods and 974 centerline miles.
“I initially started trying to do it the most efficient way possible,” Milard said. “I found out there were two other people who were doing the same thing, and they were doing every street. So I knew I’d be cheating them, and myself, if I didn’t run every block of every street.
“It’s a little complicated but for Des Moines, I did run every street in every direction. Some of the smaller towns I didn’t, but for Des Moines I did.”
An “obsessive” runner, according to his mother, Connie, Matt dedicated his next nine-plus months to clearing his own path, no matter if the weather cooperated or not. Millard also noted Des Moines is hillier than people think in certain sections.
Millard noted a big help in his journey was a website called CityStrides.com, which helps track the journey.
“(It) takes your GPS data from running and tells you how many streets you’ve run. It made it more interesting for me,” he said. “When I first started, I struggled a little bit until I found the website. That helped me out a lot to keep track of everything.”
The website puts a node at every intersection in a given town, city, etc. When you cross the node in either direction — north-south or east-west — it marks the node and connection.
“You’re like a big Pac-Man,” Millard said. “You’re gobbling up the dots running through the streets.”
That’s also where the maximum effort comes in. If one chose to, one could run half the streets (i.e., just east-west or just north-south) and complete the course in half the time. But Millard was inspired to do every street, each way, after meeting other runners. Also, he felt, what fun is doing something if you’re going to take shortcuts?
He met up with his fellow street runners a few times over the span of nine months, and both were there for his Tour de France-style last four-mile finish. Members of the Fleet Feet Des Moines running community and the Altoona Running Club also joined in to cheer on.
He estimated he ran 1,300 miles just in Des Moines in 2020, and 2,400 for the entire year. The 1993 Vinton-Shellsburg graduate is 16 percent done with his hometown.
“It is” on my list to finish up Vinton, he said. “I don’t get back very often, but when I’m in town I’ll probably run.”