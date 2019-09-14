The Vinton Shellsburg High School Marching Band performed on Sept. 6 for the opening home football game. Here’s a look. https://vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/VS-Marching-Band-opening-night-performance/
VS Marching Band demonstrates its skills
- By Jim Morrison news@vintonnewspapers.com
-
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: 74°
- Heat Index: 74°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 74°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:47:04 AM
- Sunset: 07:19:30 PM
- Dew Point: 61°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 62% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 55% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Vinton toured by governor's initiative to empower rural Iowa
- Brick by brick: Iowa-based team earns spot in national bricklaying competition
- Community joins together to aid ailing teacher
- Football Roundup: Pointers, Bobcats, Plainsmen win big; Vikings make statement
- Benton County Livestock Judging Teams Dominate State Contest
- The Ties Never Broken
- Vikings win second of year, 36-22 over Tipton Tigers
- New management team to run county speedway
- Modernization of the City Hall Building sets Center Point for the future
- Celebrating 100 years: George G. Luckey Post 57 to celebrate birthday
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.