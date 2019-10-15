CEDAR RAPIDS – The Vinton-Shellsburg Marching Regiment scored its 14th consecutive Division I Superior rating at the Iowa State Marching Band Contest Saturday in Kingston Stadium.
The Benton Community Marching Bobcats also received a Division I Superior rating at the state contest. The Bobcats competed in the Muscatine Invitational Saturday evening, receiving first place in 3A, Best Color Guard and Best Horn line.
The Belle Plaine Marching Plainsmen eared a Divison II rating in the state contest.
Nick Waymire, Vinton-Shellsburg’s band director, said the score of 77.8 was the best of the season with some major challenges. The wind gusted to 30 to 40 miles an hour.
“The goal is to get a Superior rating rather than to compete against the other bands,” said Waymire. “That being said, it’s the highest score that we’ve received at this festival that I can find in our records for school history.
“That’s leaving out a lot of unknown years, but it’s still a significant accomplishment.”
One highlight for Waymire “was seeing the color guard fight through 30 to 40 mph gusts of wind and still perform at an extremely high level.”
“It was a pretty brutal day for them.”
The band travels to Waukee for its final competition. On Oct. 25, the marching band will make its final performance on Senior Night.