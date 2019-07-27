VINTON — The recommendation to keep meal charges the same for the coming school year was approved by the Vinton Shellsburg school board during a meeting earlier this week.
“Karen Ackman and Brenda Barkdoll worked together to determine the costs per meal and how much they need to increase,” Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, told board members. “The state has set minimums for adult meals. We recommend that K-12 prices oncitnue to be the same from building to building.
“Ms. Barkdoll and Ms. Ackman think we can keep the meal prices and milk stable from the 2018-19 school year.”
The district had increased meal and milk prices last year.
The district received two bids for milk and juice and one bid for bread.
Board members accepted the mik bid from Anderson Erickson and the bid from Bimbo for bread for the coming school year.
There was discussion regarding the district’s 3-year old preschool.
“Based on deficit spending within our voluntary three-year old program Mr. (Ryan) Davis, Shellsburg principal, and I recommend that the tuition payment be increased from $65 to $75 per month,” Hainstock said.
Another change they would like to see for the coming year is a one-month deposit due prior to classes starting in September that could be used for the May payment.
Shellsburg staff is working to get some donations to help cover the costs.
“You don’t want to tell a 3-year-old he can’t come back to school because of funding,” Sue Gates, board member, said during the meeting.
In other business:
- Hainstock and Les Bearbower are working to finalize a recommendation for replacing the air conditioner above the auditorium at Tilford Elementary.
“The current unit’s fan will come on but not the compressor,” Hainstock explained, “so we need to have a fix.” As with other updates at Tilford, the unit is original to the building and doesn’t “owe the district anything”.
- Board members received an update on the summer meal program.
“Things continue to go well with the program, and I cannot complement our staff, the volunteers and the two daycare programs enough,” Hainstock said.
“We are preparing and serving many meals everyday although it varies based on wheter or not we have summer school,” she added.
During the month of June, between both Tilford and Shellsburg buildings, staff served 1573 breakfasts and 3723 lunches.
- Summer is a time for all kinds of projects in each of the buildings in the district.
“The administrators and directors are proceeding with the items that are on the PPEL/Summer project list,” Hainstock said.
“Our paint crew has worked across the district to freshen classrooms and hallways. The asbestos project at the Middle School is done and new tile is being installed in the rooms.
“The new ceilings are in several rooms in the Middle School and Shellsburg along with new lights in many of them,” she added. “Custodians are on-track to have the cleaning done on or shortly after August 1.”