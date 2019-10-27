VINTON – Mary Jo Hainstock, Vinton-Shells burg Community School District superintendent, was a finalist for the 2019-20 Iowa Superintendent of the Year award sponsored by the School Administrators of Iowa.
“SAI is pleased to recognize school system leaders who are dedicated to creating meaningful change for the students they serve and their communities,” said Roark Horn, the association’s executive director.
Hainstock has led the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District to develop a culture as “difference makers” in the lives of the students and community they serve. This is demonstrated by the significant and consistent increases in student achievement; attainment of the 100th graduate from the alternative high school; Tilford Elementary being named a Blue Ribbon School; administrative team and staff mentored and supported to further their educational growth, several who have been recognized both statewide and nationally; increase of co-curricular offerings over the last few years; and gradual growth to a level of high financial solvency while spending over 98 percent of yearly receipts on current students and staff when dealing with lowered enrollments, and inadequate state and federal funding.
The Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District has as one of its goals to reach out to the community to forge strong partnerships. Hainstock has led these initiatives with integrity, energy and expertise.
Hainstock has been a part of this work since 2009. She previously served as the superintendent in North Cedar, Delwood and Bennett as well as an administrator with Maquoketa Schools and Clinton Community College. She attended college at Clinton Community College, University of Dubuque, the University of Iowa and Drake University in pursuit of her bachelor’s, master’s and specialist degrees.
Nominated for the award by her peers, Hainstock will be recognized by the association, along with Cardinal Community School District Superintendent Joel Pedersen who was recently selected as the recipient.
SAI, a statewide organization founded in 1987, represents more than 1,800 Iowa educational administrators. SAI’s mission is to support, encourage and develop Iowa’s educational leaders and learners.