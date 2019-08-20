VINTON – With participation numbers increasing in several activities within the Vinton Shellsburg school district, school board members discussed during last week’s school board meeting the idea of adding assistant coaches for some teams.
“Shelly (Petersen, middle school principal) will tell you that we do not have a hard fast rule for adding coaches at the middle school,” Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, said. “We have more than 25 students in an activity then we are looking to add a coach.”
She explained that in recent years it had not been necessary to do that at the high school level. Hainstock told the board that the staff was looking at participation numbers of around 20. “There is no hard/fast rule set in place for this,” she said. “It really depends on the activity.
“It’s a no brainer,” Kyle Schminke, board member, stated. “If we want to keep their interest and have involvement then I think we need to have that support.”
Board member Sue Gates echoed that sentiment. “This is a learning atmosphere” for students “and we want to provide as much support and encouragement for our students,” she said.
“The research is clear that students who are involved and participate in school activities are more likely to graduate from college,” Hainstock wrote in memo to board members.
“It is challenging to keep students involved,” if there isn’t that support Rob Levis, board president, said during the meeting.
Levis used swimming as an example for the necessity of having an assistant. “Swimming is a sport where a coach will work with an athlete regarding their technique,” he said. “If there are 20 athletes, then potentially you have 19 others who are not getting guidance while the coach is working with that one student.”
“If we are doing this at the middle school,” Hainstock said “then we need to do this at this school level as well.”
Jim Struve, VS athletic director, told the board that for the upcoming school year, the district was considering finding an assistant coach for girls swimming, cheerleading, Voyagers as well as the boys/girls bowling teams.
“We have not had an assistant coach in these areas before,” Hainstock added.
“Our district does not have a ‘cut’ philosophy,” she said. “If students want to participate then we need to have that support for them.”
Looking to support student athletes, Hainstock also updated the board on a plan to getting a trainer to work with the teams.
“We have had great volunteers for some of our events in the past,” she stated. But at this point the district is looking at getting trainers who assist and work with students during practice hours and not just during events.
“We are looking at possibly partnering with Virginia Gay Hospital,” Hainstock stated.
Looking at the financial side of the additional staff, district staff is looking to set the “percentage of pay at 1 percent less than the head coach’s stipend,” Hainstock wrote in her memo. “The potential cost per coach is about $1,900 to $2,500 plus FICA/IPERS.”
In other business:
- Hainstock shared information about a matter that has “significant media attention” recently in regard to seatbelts on buses.
“The recommendation is part of a larger package of updates that will be required as minimum standards for school buses in Iowa,” she wrote.
“These standards are updated about every five years. The rules have received their first reading and comments are still being solicited with final action expected in September and then the rules would go into effect after October 1.
“This means that all new buses ordered after that time would ned to have lap/shoulder belts. AT this time older buses are not required to be retrofitted.”
Hainstock stated she believed it would be a topi c of discussion for many school districts.
“There are rumors as far as the cost to retrofit older buses and we will work to get solid estimates as we work through the process,” she added.