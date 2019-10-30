VINTON — Registered voters in the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School district will be submitting votes in each of the three races listed for the district’s school board election next Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will open at 7 a.m. in the morning and voting will continue until 8 p.m. that evening.
Voters living in the Vinton city limits will be going to the Vinton Skate & Activity Center, 1703 C Avenue, to cast their vote.
Individuals living in Homer, Monroe, Jackson townships along with City of Garrison will be headed to the Garrison Fire Station, 204 N Sycamore Street.
The Shellsburg Legion Hall will be the polling location for individuals living in Benton and Canton Townships along with the City of Shellsburg.
Mount Auburn residents and those people living in Bruce and Cedar Townships will travel to the Cedar-Mt. Auburn Hall, 203 2nd Street, Mt. Auburn.
Polls will be set up at the Benton County Courthouse for residents living in Eden, Harrison and Taylor Townships.
A seven member board, the VS school district is looking to fill four seats as a result of next week’s election.
Those individuals returning nomination papers earlier this fall were contacted by Vinton Newspapers and all were asked two questions. The following is the responses to those questions.
Candidates include:
Director at Large:
Kathleen J. Van Steenhuyse, incumbent:
Why did you decide to run for another term for the VS School board?
I decided to run again for school board for three reasons: 1) We have initiatives going forward to improve the learning experience for students, to support our staff and to make facilities upgrades; 2) I knew that we would be transitioning to a new superintendent and adding new school board members, so continuity and experience could be needed; 3) I am still learning in this position and enjoy this opportunity to serve.
What do you see as challenges facing the district?
Our challenges are similar to other districts in Iowa who are geographically positioned between two metro areas. Mary Jo Hainstock and our multi-talented team of administrators have led our district to a place among districts in the highest tier in the State of Iowa of overall financial solvency.
But the challenges are many: lower enrollments and often uncertain, anemic state and federal levels of support, on-going facility and maintenance needs, and ever-increasing unfunded government mandates make this a balancing act. We are committed to providing the highest levels of quality educational opportunities possible, offering a broad range of co-curricular activities and structuring positive social-emotional experiences.
In other words, we aim to develop well-educated, well-rounded, competent and resilient 21st century citizens. We have partnered with the community to encourage housing development and economic growth, which we hope will, in turn, increase overall enrollments and further stabilize our financial health over the next several decades.
We have a very dedicated and expert staff who believe in the mission of our district. We need to continue to hire and retain them by remaining competitive in salary and benefits, and we need to support them in opportunities to learn and grow in their own areas of interest and expertise. Finally, we need to continue to develop clear communication with our communities to keep them informed of all the good that is happening in our district as well as of our challenges.
Direct District 1 (vote for no more than two)
Thomas Burke, Vinton
Why did you decide to run for a term on the VS School board?
I decided to run for school board for a couple of reasons. The first is that I had heard over the last few months that Mary Jo was going to be retiring soon and I knew that the next school board would be the one that most likely would select the new superintendent. In my opinion, the job of hiring a superintendent is the biggest factor in determining how our district will look in 5 and 10 years. Since I have four children still in the district and my youngest is in kindergarten, those next 10 years are critically important for all of our children to continue the progress that we have made district wide.
The second reason is that I was raised with the example of volunteering in the community that you live in. I have coached youth sports for my children’s parks and rec teams for a decade and I thought it would be a good time to expand my volunteering to the school board. I hope to bring a unique perspective to the board.
Through my five children, I have had the privilege to get to know well over half of the teachers in the district as they have taught my children. I hope that experience will diversify the new school board.
What do you see as challenges facing the district?
The biggest challenge facing the district in my opinion is keeping the momentum going that we have had with literacy. I have seen first hand the literacy improvement at the elementary level, but we need to continue progress and keep setting the bar higher and higher.
I have heard this stated before from Mary Jo, but you learn to read in kindergarten through 3rd grade and then you read to learn the rest of your life. If as a district, we want to increase our graduation rate, our testing scores and improve the young adults that come out of our district, this is the cornerstone.
The other big challenge is the enrollment and that is something that can be driven by an improved district that can attract young families with the understanding that the school along with the community are a package deal with those young families.
We will need to work with the cities of Vinton and Shellsburg to make this growth in enrollment a reality.
Audra Piotti, Vinton
Why did you decide to run for a term on the VS School board?
When my oldest entered Kindergarten I wanted to get involved with the school and stay informed. I started by volunteering with the PTO and occasionally attending school board meetings. When she entered first grade I made attending school board meetings a priority.
Month after month I would sit and listen to school leadership report out on updates, the board discuss agenda items, and outside guests present. Each meeting I walked away with a new bit of information that I found interesting or something that directly impacted my own child’s education. She is now in second grade and I continue to take something away from each of the meetings.
I have a lot of respect for the current board. I’ve been impressed by their professionalism and mutual respect for their responsibilities and for each other. I think the current board has done an excellent job and I would have no interest in running if current members were to run again.
I would continue to attend and continue to learn from them. When I heard that some of the current board members would not be running again I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to serve the community and support our school system (from students to teachers to staff).
For the past 11 years I have worked with 18-24 year olds from across the country. I’ve seen the various needs that our young adults have. I’ve been able to observe how societal changes have impacted them in a learning (classroom) and social interaction (team/group dynamic) capacity.
Each year my daughter has been in school I’ve gone in to volunteer in the younger classrooms, whether its running teacher created activities or facilitating that year’s Junior Achievement program.
It’s opened my eyes to the various responsibilities that fall on the teachers (from classroom management to instruction). There is still a lot for me to learn, but as of now, I do feel that I can contribute to the board, that I can bring something unique. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be running.
What do you see as challenges facing the district?
Some the greatest challenges the district faces are the ones that the “adults” have not personally experienced. Technology (changes to and demands of), the influences of social media and bullying, and being a kid in a world that never sleeps are ones that come to mind. The pressures it creates on self-identity are overwhelming, never mind how it distracts from the present moment.
Students carry this with them most hours of the day, and that includes into the classrooms. As a result of this teachers are also impacted, and it’s one more thing that they need to manage, though it probably isn’t written on any work plan.
Another challenge is in regards to parents/guardians being involved in their child’s education. This is a privilege that not every family has. Work schedules and family demands may not allow for guardians to help with homework or read with children in the evenings. How can education provide opportunities for all and strive for equity and not just equality? There is also the question of, “What is too involved?” How can we be honest and realistic of the expectations and demands falling on our teacher’s and how can parents support them and not cross the line into being one more responsibility they need to manage.
Needs seem to be increasing as well. Whether it’s learning accommodations or mental health (anxiety and depression for example). How do you balance meeting and supporting an individual’s needs with the needs of the class, the grade or the student body? How do we continue to work to build a school (and community) that is a safe space? The school system can’t address all needs, it is impossible, but it’s important to consistently be evaluating and understanding its clientele (the students). In a math function if the input changes the output (typically) changes as well. Students’ needs change because society changes. Education should change (some) too, in order to meet the needs of its students. This ties into my last challenge.
The lack of support for public education results in schools not having the necessary resources to meet all the demands thrown at them. There will always be a list of challenges the schools face, especially if federal and state funding doesn’t meet the demands that schools have to contend with. How can we motivate our community to become better advocates? Can we teach the community how to advocate for public education on a local and state level? And lastly, how can we balance high hopes with realistic expectations?
Rebecca S. Williams
Why did you decide to run for a term for the VS School board?
As I am nearing retirement age, I have observed some of my friends struggle a bit to find a purpose in life once the alarm no longer gets them up in the morning. I don’t want to be that person. I spoke with a very wise woman who told me that you’ll know you’re ready to retire when you find a purpose in life outside your current position.
I’ve been in education in one capacity or another for my entire life, from classroom teacher, to literacy consultant in the AEA system, to holding a position at the district office. I am currently proud to be the literacy coach in a wonderful school in Waterloo. I want to use what I’ve learned through my experiences to support the district in a new capacity where three of my children attended school.
What do you see as challenges facing the district?
The greatest challenge facing the board will involve hiring the next superintendent. I’d be honored to help with that process.
Director District 2 (vote for no more than one)
Jake Fish, Shellsburg
Why did you decide to run for a term for the VS School board?
I decided to run for the school board because I heard that we may not have representation for District 2 which is mainly the Shellsburg area.
That is where I grew up and spent a lot of my school years, and would like to continue to bring forth topics to continue to ensure that the Shellsburg School is represented for years to come. I have 3 kids that are attending there currently and have a vested interest in their education and well-being.
What do you see as challenges facing the district?
1. The biggest challenge that will be faced initially will be the hiring of the new Superintendent due to Mary Jo’s resignation. Other challenges we can face head-on or try and stay in front of and put countermeasures in place to continue to have a healthy school district.
Overall I am looking forward to working with our Staff and the Community to ensure that our students have all the tools they need/desire to achieve great things.