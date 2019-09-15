VINTON _ A Vinton-Shellsburg High School senior is working as a youth volunteer for the Kamala Harris campaign in Iowa. The campaign launched its high school volunteer leader program to bring new and future caucus goers into the campaign.
According to a press release, the Harris campaign is working directly with more than 60 schools across Iowa from Des Moines to Cedar Rapids, Sioux City and Davenport to invite high school students to participate in this campaign.
Coralee Bodeker is one of them in Iowa.
“I’m supporting Kamala Harris because she gives me hope for the future,” said Coralee Bodeker, a senior at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. “She gives me hope that one day: every person will be treated equally and given equal opportunities, we will stop global warming before it’s too late, I’ll be able to go to the doctor without worrying about how to pay for it, kids will be safe when they go to school, and everyone will know that they have an ally, not a bully, in the White House.”
As volunteers, high schoolers and their parents will set their own hours, but they can report directly to an organizer and gain as much experience as they are looking for. Students can also earn volunteer service hours for any groups that deem political campaign volunteer hours eligible. Students will learn the ins and outs of organizing to expose them to the potential of a career working in politics or community organizing. For many high school students, this caucus organizing experience will be their first, but will prepare them for a future involved in Iowa Democratic politics.
Over the past several weeks, the Harris campaign has announced several organizing programs, most recently on a college campuses. These programs will allow volunteers and organizers to utilize their own networks on behalf of Kamala Harris. These programs also ensure that young Iowans, who have overwhelmingly voiced interest in joining Harris’ Iowa campaign, have a seat at the table and will have their voices heard.
High school student volunteer leaders will have the opportunity to: Serve as campaign liaisons at their own high schools; Build networks of their friends and family to get involved in the campaign; Coordinate community events and service projects; Conduct local phone banks and host canvasses
Several high school volunteer leaders have already started helping out on the campaign.