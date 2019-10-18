VINTON – After serving the Vinton Shellsburg school district for over a decade as superintendent Mary Jo Hainstock submitted her letter of resignation to school board members during the October board meeting Monday evening.
“It is with mixed motion that I compose and submit my letter of resignation effective at the end of my 2019-20 contract,” she wrote in her letter.
“Over the last 10 plus years, I have been privileged to work daily with dedicated principals, directors, central office staff, teachers and support staff who have focused on providing great learning opportunities and experiences for our students as we are supported by generous and devoted parents and community members.”
Brenda Bartz, board member, made the motion to accept Hainstock’s letter. “I’m doing this for Mary Jo because it’s something she wants,” Bartz stated “I’m not doing this for us (the school district).”
Hainstock shared with the board that one of the reasons she submitted her letter at this time was so the district could move ahead in beginning the search.
She shared with the full board that she had spoken with Rob Levis, board president, and Sue Gates, board vice-president, about beginning the search for her replacement.
“I have contacted Grundemeyer Leader Search, McPherson and Jacobson, LLC, and Ray and Associates,” Hainstock said. “All have experience working with school districts across Iowa.
“Based on President Levis’ direction, I asked that they submit a written proposal of services prior to the presentation,” she told the board.
She added that both McPherson and Ray Associates both have done some national work while Grundemeyer has completed some work within the state.
The three will make presentations to the board Monday, October 28.
Robert Levis, VS school board president, shared that when the three firms were invited to make presentations to the board “we explained that we wanted the person who would be conducting the search to give us the presentation.
“We don’t want to be passed off to someone to conduct the search for Mary Jo,” he said.
In other business:
- Board members began some preliminary discussions of offer an early retirement package to district staff members.
For a number of years the school district had an early retirement program. “Several years ago, the board acted to drop the policy but then adopted a board resolution allowing individuals to participate in a similiar program,” Hainstock wrote in the school board packet.
“By using a board resolution versus a board policy, it allows the board the flexibility to offer or not offer on a yearly basis as well as the flexibility in adjusting qualifications (age, years of service, etc.) On an annual basis, the board has considered whether or not to offer a program, although they have done so every year for the last nine years,” she added.
In those past years, the board has discussed the pros/cons of the program wanting to be sure if it is being offered, to allow enough time for staff to plan.
In the past, the program was offered to anyone at the age of 55 with 15 or 10 years with the district, depending on the offering by the district.
Hainstock explained that the years of service could be changed by the board, but the decision to change the age requirement would dictate where the funding for the program would come from.
At age 55, “funds would come from the management levy,” she explained, “if we lower the age limit then the monies would come from the general fund.”
As in the past, board members asked Hainstock for the numbers of people who could possibly be interested in participating in the program.
“I would like to see the numbers,” Kathy VanSteenhuyse, board member, said during the meeting.
“But I would like to see us do something soon so people can know and plan,” she said.
Levis added that looking at the numbers of staff who may participate, perhaps the district wasn’t to step back from an offering.
“I don’t think we should be pulling back,” Mike Timmerman, board member, said. “But perhaps we should think about scaling back.”
Hainstock was directed to bring back information to the November board meeting so the board could make a decision.