VINTON – The Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District Board of Directors met in special session on Monday evening, October 28. Three search firms presented information about how they conduct superintendent searches.
The board decided to hire McPherson and Jacobson out of Omaha although the consultant they will work with is from Eastern Iowa. They will meet with the consultant on Friday, Nov. 8 at 2p.m at the Central Office. At that time, they will work to finalize search criteria, determine the timeline, set the salary range, determine advertising venues and discuss stakeholder meetings.
The preliminary timeline sets applications due in December with interviews being conducted in January.