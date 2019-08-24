VINTON – The WallDogs began their work in earnest on Wednesday night after being welcomed to the community and meeting their host families. City workers turned off streetlights in their work areas and the 30 artists began tracing their designs onto the walls.
Jon Clingman, who brought the WallDogs to Vinton in 2000 and again this year, welcomed the artists, noting he was seeing several familiar faces from 19 years ago and some new ones.
After the welcome, work began on tracing the image to be painted on two of the murals. The city’s downtown street lights were turned off to facilitate the process. The artists then began adding the detail work on Thursday morning.
On Saturday evening, small versions of the murals will be auctioned at the Vinton Country Club. The wrap-up begins at 5:30 p.m. with the auction going at 6:30 p.m.