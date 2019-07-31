VINTON – After a battle quickly lost to Mother Nature back in June, Arch Allies returns to the Benton County Fairgrounds Friday as The Benton County RockFest.
Although a thunderstorm with lightning forced a postponement in June, the forecast for Friday night calls for partly cloudy conditions and a temperature of 84 degrees.
The performance is from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Wristbands issued during the June event will be honored on Friday night. Anyone without a wristband will be required to purchase a ticket.
Beau Timmerman opens the show with a one-hour set which leans a little heavier on the rock side than the Strawberry Point musician’s previous appearances. Timmerman has opened for the RockFest on multiple occasions.
Arch Allies, one of the top tribute bands, is to take the stage at 8 p.m. Twin Cities based band takes a break for a costume change and returns for a second set.
Known as the Ultimate 6 Pack of Rock Tribute Show, the band performs hits from Bon Jovi, Boston, Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon and Def Leppard.
Unlike other tribute bands Arch Allies do not perform in costumes of the original band. For one thing, the costume changes would require too much time. Band members just concentrate on the sound and entertaining the fans.
Arch Allies is comprised of: Scott Calderwood: Lead Vocals — Guitar
Kevin Todd: Lead Guitar, Back-Up Vocals
Scott Gunderson: Keys, Back-Up Vocals
Dugan McNeill: Bass Guitar, Back-Up Vocals
Jerry Babcock: Drums/Percussion/ Back-Up Vocals.
Caitlyn Wolfe, who performed a free concert under the grandstands after the June concert was postponed, is performing at another venue Friday night.