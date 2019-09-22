What Do We Do with This Child?

One Midwest summer day when I was seven years old a friend and I were playing in a ditch with matches and newspaper. An hour later my folks were asking themselves, “What are we going to do with this child?”
It’s the same question every parent or guardian asks at some point. And it’s a question asked by Manoah in Judges 13 when he and his barren wife were told by an angel of the Lord that they were going to have a child. They were excited, and learned (in Judges 13:3-7) that their son, whose name would be Samson, was to be dedicated to God from the womb.
They then went to the Lord and asked: “What is to be the child’s manner of life, and what is his mission?” (Judges 13:12). These are great questions, and the angel’s answer was not a list of to-do’s, but rather one primary direction that would encompass everything else: who they were to be.
The angel said Samson would be a Nazarite from the time of his womb. A Nazarite was one who vows to be totally dedicated to the Lord by refraining from wine and strong drink, not cutting their hair, and avoiding contact with the dead. Since Samson was to be a Nazarite from the womb, his mother had to honor the Nazarite vow during her pregnancy, which mean utter dependance on the Lord!
Many of us like lists: “tell me what to do and I’ll do it,” we say. That may be well enough for much of life, but where living and loving to honor God is concerned, we must always begin by being God-dependent.
This begins by trusting God’s plan for restoring our relationship with Him, by turning from ourselves (the Bible calls this repentance) and turning to Jesus for salvation (a costly gift offered freely for anyone who would call on Jesus, trusting His death on the cross as the only acceptable payment for their sin against God).
From there, we are to abide in Jesus, or live and fellowship with God through Jesus (John 15:4). How do we abide in Christ? We learn about God through reading the Bible regularly (his communication to us), praying (talking to the Lord), and growing in a committed relationship with other Christians (yes, this is a must…no one can biblically go-it-alone).
The answers to “What do we do with this child?” will begin to flow as we become more God-dependent people by abiding in Christ.
So, what happened with the matches? Well they lit, I burned down most of that ditch! Not my best day ever.) My parents lovingly disciplined me, and so my parents’ trial by fire. I’m so thankful they loved me and pointed me to Jesus.