VINTON – Approval from the Vinton City Council Thursday evening put the wheels in motion to prepare a grant application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) for the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving property.
“We are expecting the IEDA to come out with the application process to apply for state funding to either redevelopment or demolition” unused state property Dennis Lausar, Vinton, told the council. “We are expecting to get the guidelines soon.”
The Braille School Committee (BSC) working on getting funds to help with the redevelopment of the Braille School believes that the funding could be awarded as quickly as September.
“When that window opens we believe that there will be a narrow time span of getting the grant application filled out and submitted,” Lasaur stated. For that reason, the committee decided to ask for the City’s letter of intent now so it is prepared when the time comes.
To prepare for that application process the city council was asked to sign a letter of intent to cooperate with Hobart Historic Restoration on the project.
In a memo to the council, Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained to the council that the letter of intent does two things:
1) The City of Vinton will cooperate with Hobart Historic Restoration by being supportive for grant funding opportunities for the Iowa Braille School.
2) This establishes that the City of Vinton will only be a conduit to facilitate the transfer of the property from the Iowa Board of Regents to Hobart Historic Restoration.
Ward pointed out that while the City will be signing the letter of intent, it will still allow the City of Vinton to walk away if necessary. The letter does not lock the City into any plan.
Ward’s memo further stated that this was not a developer’s agreement for the project. “The developer’s agreement will have more detail and will come at a later date.”
Council member Nathan Hesson questioned Lasuar on the tentative plans for the IBSSS grounds and if the ownership transfer of Kiwanis Park to the City of Vinton was still in play.
Lausar assured the council “the overall plan has not changed.
“Hobart Historic Restoration would still take ownership of the north side of the property with the buildings,” he said. “The city would take the southern portion with possible plans of future houing development and possibly an emergency services facility.”
Kiwanis Park would be transferred to the city’s ownership and would remain a park with no changes.
“The IEDA is very excited about this project,” he added. There has been a push in the recent past about what can be done with former state facilities.
Lasaur told the council and those people present at the meeting, that to the local committee’s knowledge, the Vinton community is one of those furtherest along with planning stages of what could be done with state properties.
“This possible funding (from the state) is key to Hobart Historic Renovations to move forward with the plan” of restoring and revitalizing the IBSSS properties.
As part of the entire plan, Hobart would assume the state’s current lease with AmeriCorps for the rental of some of the buildings on the property.
The paperwork process allowing them to be a lessor to a government entity has been started.
Lasaur reminded the council that there were many moving parts to the overall picture of the City of Vinton taking ownership of the IBSSS property. “We are trying to make sure that we have what we need ready so when the application process is opened we are ready to move forward and submit our proposal.”
“At this point,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said “there aren’t a lot of communities that are as far along in the process as Vinton is.” That fact provides a window of hope that Vinton could be awarded funds in the grant process, possibly as much $1 million.
Hobart Historic Restoration presented its plan to the city council during a meeting in May 2018.
Some of the ideas shared during that meeting included renovating Palmer Hall into market rate rentals; renovating the old hospital into a wine bar and down the road utilizing the barn as an event center for wedding receptions or graduation parties.
Lasaur assured the council that he and other BSC members would be back to visit with the council in the future with any updates on the project.