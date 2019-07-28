The end of July is an exciting time to be a fan of Major League Baseball. It is exciting for one main reason: trades. This is the time of the year when teams seek to make their teams better. Some teams make trades at the deadline with a focus on the future. They will trade for prospective players who are not yet ready for the big leagues but have the potential for the future. Other teams make a trade with the hope that this trade will give them what we need to win the World Series. Teams trade to give themselves hope for either the future or the present.
Consider where we have been in my previous two articles. In the first article, we observed how the biblical story begins with good news. The good news is that God created the heavens and the earth and all that fills them, and the Bible says what God did was good. It was perfect. There was nothing wrong, no famine, no hunger, and most importantly no sin. But that is where we observed how everything went wrong. It went wrong because our first parents, Adam and Eve, disobeyed God. Adam and Eve sinned. It is here that we ask the question, is there any hope?
The Bible answers this question for us. The answer is found in a trade. 2 Corinthians 5:21 says, “For our sake, he made him to be sin who knew no sin so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” Consider what was just said. There is a trade that God has made. This trade is of the utmost importance for all of humanity.
There was one who was perfect. He had committed no wrong. He had no reason to ask for someone to forgive him for anything he said or did. Yet, this perfect one was traded. He was traded precisely because he was perfect. In the context of 2 Corinthians, the perfect one is the Lord Jesus.
The great irony is that he was traded for those who are not perfect, those who have regular need to ask for forgiveness for what we have said and done. Consider, our sin was placed on the perfect one so that his perfection could be placed on all those who come to believe in Jesus Christ. This is what Christians mean when we talk about faith. For us, faith is not general confidence in ourselves or anything else except in the Lord Jesus. He is our confidence because he lived the perfect life and laid down his life to save ours.
It is in this trade that we are given the ultimate of hopes. The Lord Jesus is not just another example of a “good man” dying; rather through his death, he gives hope to all people in all times and in all places. It is the next article, we will see how this hope plays out in the future.