Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. High 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.