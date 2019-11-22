VINTON – A portion of the equipment stolen from a Cedar Rapids athletic club a few days ago has been recovered in Vinton.
Stacy Olson, Cedar Hills Booster Club president, posted on Facebook Wednesday night that the equipment shed for the softball/baseball shed was cleaned out.
“I was lucky enough to have the Benton County Sheriff’s office call me because they found some of my equipment in Vinton,” said Olson in her post.
Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy-Investigator Mark Johnson said there are two cases involved.
“On Nov. 2, we were investigating a theft of tools that had occurred early that morning,” said Johnson.
The investigation led us to a residence where a search warrant was executed and the tools from that morning along with a large number of tools and other miscellaneous items were seized. These included items from the Cedar Hills Booster Club. Charges are pending.
There was also a trailer full of tools stolen from Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg. This case is still being investigated.
Olson requested assistance in determining a time frame in which the break-in happened. Olson believes it was a recent event because there are tire tracks leading up to the building. It could have happened anytime from September until the theft was discovered.
The Cedar Hills area is on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.
About six pitching machines, 20 bags full of equipment, six totes of softballs and baseballs, 10 boxes of new t-ball bats, tees, a popcorn machine and other miscellaneous items, were stolen according to Olson.
Area racing fans might recognize Olson’s name as she competes on Friday nights at Hawkeye Downs Speedway.