VAN HORNE – A 26 year old Des Moines woman died Saturday night after driving under a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 30 after failing to stop at 6:30 p.m..
Bailee Nicole Hess, 26, Des Moines, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Trax, northbound on 21st Ave., when she failed to stop at its intersection with Highway 30 near the 229 mile marker.
Gary Louis Kinsel, 68, Omaha, Neb., was not injured.
Highway 30 was closed from both directions at the intersection of 21st Avenue and the Blairstown Corner. Traffic was detoured Keystone, Van Horne and Newhall or to the south to Co Rd E66 (77th St) which passes through Luzerne, Blairstown and Watkins. It was reopened at 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
Debris was reportedly scattered over a two-mile stretch.