150 Women Books Now Available!

We are thrilled to announce that the 150 Women books are now available! The books highlight the 150+ women that have been submitted as the women making a difference. Short biographies and photos of almost all of the women are included in the publication.
Books are available for $5 at Cameron’s Clothing, Farmers Savings Bank, Vinton Newspapers and at the Vinton Unlimited office in City Hall.
This booklet is part of the larger project that was developed to give special attention to historical women as well as currently active community women. A small work group developed submission forms and over 150 names were submitted. All women submitted have been included in the project!
A window display is available in Cameron’s Clothing listing each of the 150+ women submitted. The women are displayed on a puzzle piece to illustrate that these puzzle pieces fit together to complete the 150 years in our community.