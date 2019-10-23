VINTON – Vinton firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Friday morning, Oct. 18, at 2561 22nd Street near Vinton reported at 8:04 a.m., according to Vinton Fire chief Charlie Garwood.
“It was a fire in the attic caused by a wood burning stove,” said Garwood, who said the damage was minor.
“We just had to cut a hole in the roof to get the stove pipe out and to access the fire. They just have to patch the roof back in where the stovepipe is and put in a new one.”
There was minor damage.
There was no call for mutual aid.