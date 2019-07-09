Work begins this week to build iVinton fiber network

VNTON –July looks to be a very busy month as work gets underway to build the iVinton fiber network!
Next week, Patriot Communications, based in Cedar Rapids, iVinton will begin contacting homes and businesses that have signed up for a site survey. Patriot team members will start conducting those site surveys the week of July 15th. As of July 5th, 905 premises in Vinton have signed up to receive a site survey, so Patriot’s team will have plenty of work to do once they arrive in Vinton.
Also, during the week of July 15th construction crews from Central Cable and their subcontractors will begin preliminary work, with major construction scheduled to start the week of July 22nd. Construction will start at the iVinton central office/data center located near the corner of 3rd Avenue and East 4th Street. Crews will install fiber from the data center to connect with ImOn Communications’ fiber ring west of Vinton along two routes.
Soon after this mainline construction begins, crews will also begin installing duct from the right-of-way to homes and businesses that have requested a service line. Unlike the site surveys, this duct installation does not require you to be home at the time the work is completed.
July will also see the unveiling of the iVinton product lineup, including pricing. The Board of Trustees will be considering the rate schedule at their meeting on July 23.