VINTON- Vinton residents will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5, to fill three of the six seat council, along with choosing a mayor who will guide the community for the next two years.
Although there are three council seats listed, nomination papers were only returned for two of those seats.
Long time council member Ron Elwick made the decision earlier this fall not to run for re-election of the District 2 seat.
Elwick has served that district and residents of the Vinton community since he was first elected to the council in 1993.
At the August deadline there were no papers returned for the District 2 seat.
Looking for leadership in Vinton’s District 2 and District 4, residents in those areas will be casting votes for their representatives. Meanwhile, the entire community will cast votes for the mayor and the at-large seats.
Listed on the Vinton ballot were:
Mayor: Elect one
Bud Maynard, incumbent
Why did you decide to run again for council?
There is a new level of excitement in the community. In the past 2 years I received so much positive feedback for what is being planned and what has been accomplished, that I wanted to continue to be a part of that.
What goals do you have for the city and its growth?
Being a part of City Government for the better part of the past decade we have struggled as all small committees have with decreasing revenues and people leaving the community for whatever reason. What I feel we need to do is promote and invest in ourselves and others who want Vinton to be so much more than just dot on a map. City government needs to work with the businesses and people who have vision for moving forward and not do anything that would stifle their efforts but let them know we are here as a partner to help support it.
Its important as well to create a community that has a healthy living both physically and mentally. This includes improving and building on the already superb recreation department to create that environment.
Plans are in the works for several projects and we need to continue making those a reality. It also means working with the school and supporting their needs as well. With one of the best schools in the area it is something that makes Vinton that much more appealing to families looking relocate.
All of the things that have happened in the past couple years are a result of lots of hard work by a lot of people. But it can’t be kept a secret. We need to get out and promote and sell Vinton as a community that has everything a large city has but on a personal level. We can’t leave it to chance that people will just find us we need to bring Vinton to them.
There is always the maintenance of the infrastructure, the day to day things that we take for granted to keep the city functioning. we need to look beyond that.
To keep growing we need to keep investing now so that we see those results come to fruition down the road. We have worked and are working with businesses and people now that will pay great dividends for the long term growth of Vinton. We just need to keep up the momentum.
Council at Large: Elect one
Tami Stark, incumbent
Why did you decide to run again for council?
I enjoy being a part of Council and an active member of our community. My motivation to join Council was so I could learn first hand what’s going on in our community and how I could be a part of it.
I’ve always encouraged people to come to Council to learn about things for themselves...ask their questions and be informed. I chose to run again because of the number of projects that this Council has gotten involved with. I really want to see them to fruition.
Whether it be a successful completion of a project or coming up with plan “B” or maybe even tabling some things. I want to be able to remain active with all of them, as I believe all of them to be vital for Vinton’s future.
What goals do you have for the city and the its growth?
My goal for the City is to have our citizens and businesses embrace the changes and additions that are taking place. People were talking about/lobbying for Fiber Optic over 11 years ago and with determination and grit, that nucleus of people fought for it until everyone started to listen and understand/believe the positive effect it will have on our town.
Now there is a feeling of excitement as the completion is nearer every day. That’s a great thing to be able to see and hear from almost everyone I’ve spoken to.
Vinton is fortunate to have people that care so much, they will do what needs to be done to initiate change, even when it takes a very long time.
During my time on Council, there has been a constant calling for new/additional housing in town. Many meetings were had, studies were done and slowly, things started emerging. We’ve been fortunate to have many parties interested in ‘growing’ Vinton by way of various housing projects, whether it be building on city-owned lots, privately owned lots, prepping privately owned ground, or a vision for ground that could be annexed and developed.
Many towns our size don’t generate that type of interest, but because of our location and because of our amenities, we did have that interest and it was and continues to be a great ‘plus’ for Vinton.
The diligence and hard work has paid off for Council and all the people that have spoken to us about housing and now, we are seeing that need beginning to be met and it has put Vinton on the minds of people everywhere that are considering building their own homes but didn’t want to be in the bigger city, paying the bigger city taxes and dealing with bigger city issues. Vinton is the perfect answer.
These 2 items alone should give the people of Vinton so much to be proud of and to look forward to. It is my hope that these 2 additions will spur a whole new interest in our town and bring about even more great changes ahead.
I believe that we have proven we are up to, and able to meet any challenge head-on, as long as we continue to work through things and do it together.
Council 4th Ward: Elect one
Dean Haack
Why did you decide to run again for council?
I’ve seen too many junk cars just staying in one spot for years. People are just leaving things sit in one place forever, some properties have junk cars sitting in their back yard I know of 30 years or better. Some people have just junk in their yards and not cleaning anything up. Then I’ve seen in a couple of places where 2 or 3 families living in one house and parking their cars on the grass. People need to start enforcing the codes of the town.
Nathan Hesson, incumbent
Why did you decide to run again for council?
As I come to the end of my first term on City Council, I look back at the successes our community has had over the past four years and get excited to be a part of Vinton’s future.
Many projects have been started and several have been completed. I would like to continue representing the 4th Ward as we work to invest in the future of our community.
I was once referred to as the Council’s “question asker” by a member of the media. I am glad I have the opportunity to ask questions for the citizens of Vinton. I hope to be able to continue asking questions and getting relevant answers for those I represent over the next four years.
What goals do you have for the city and its growth?
There are several things on Council’s plate at this point and we’re nearing the culmination of several exciting things for our Community. We have been challenged with what to do with the IBSSS campus as the State of Iowa is no longer interested in maintaining the facilities. We have been working with a developer who has had success purchasing and renovating historic buildings throughout the state and region.
My goal is to get as many of these 40+ acres of state owned land and buildings on the city tax role as we can, and do it in a way that does not put the city finances at an unreasonable level of risk, but increases our long-term tax base.
Flood waters continue to affect our community and will for years to come, but steps are being taken to mitigate how these waters flow throughout town.
Continued work on our watershed management plan is needed and I would like to see the city continue to invest in ways to protect our businesses and residents from flood waters.
We have invested in improving our sidewalks and we need to create new walking trails to make it safer for students to get to and from school and increase the “quality of life” options in Vinton.
I think it’s vital we begin repairing our streets and creating a schedule to allow for street improvements into the future.
I would love to have the vote of residents in the 4th ward during this election and I look forward to representing the citizens of Vinton over the next four years.