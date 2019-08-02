Big Boy was coming.
A fellow next to me could see the black smoke wafting above the treeline to the east. The intersection of Ninth Avenue and the railroad crossing had been filling with people for two or three hours.
Some are locals just wanting to see an event that may never again happen in their lifetime. Others are train enthusiasts who, many seeing the massive train for the third or fourth time in just a few weeks.
WWWWOOOOOOOOO screams the whistle as it nears.
Police officers walk down the track forcing people back away from the tracks, telling them everyone must be at least 25 feet back. Dutifully, everyone backs away – at least until the officer gets about 10 of 15 feet away. Then the great creep back begins. A step at a time for a just slightly better angle.
After Big Boy 4014 pulled into view six or seven of the more adventurous stepped to the rails and some right in the middle of them. That’s them you see in the photo included with this column
Of course, I silently cursed all of those people standing right in the middle of MY photo. They were standing on the track RIGHT in front of the oncoming subject of my image. I at least was standing to the outside of the rails.
WWWOOOOOOOO.
WWWOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.
I held my spot hoping they would then get a photo and step aside and I could get two or three clean shots of Big Boy coming down the track. Big Boy and only Big Boy. No wannabe photographers with cellphones.
They didn’t.
Finally I shot through the mess hoping I would have a good shot by cropping all of them out and then quickly switched to video and shot about 30 seconds or so that you can see on our website, www.vintonnewspapers.com.
I began moving with the train, noticing a couple of dirty looks as I stepped into THEIR shot. I tried stepping behind the people I saw recording only to discover someone else holding up their cell phone. Finally, Big Boy came to a stop.
As I started to move to in front to get some cool pictures of the engine, so did everybody else. At the same time, just a surge of people forward like the crowd used to do when Tony Stewart stepped out of his trailer.
Stumbling on the cinders in the rail bed, I decided I might have better luck as it pulled out of the station. AGAIN, I carefully selected my spot. Carefully previewed the angle of the shot.
And as some pop star might say, “Oops. It happened again.”
People holding themselves up with canes. People putting coins on the track for the train’s wheels to smash. People with cell phones and a couple with old video cameras, but it was still better than when Big Boy pulled into town.
Talking about it later with friends, one asked why I didn’t get better access with press credentials. Simply, that option did not exist.
That got me thinking about one of the early lessons for a photojournalist. Access means everything. Being in a position to take a clear shot is vital.
Most events I cover offer the media a special pass and the ability to have that kind of access. They want good publicity that attracts people to whatever is their cause so the press goes down front.
Remember those people who gave me a dirty look on Wednesday? That’s not the first time I have seen it. I’ve seen glaring eyes at concerts, baseball and basketball games. It even happened when a runner almost bowled me over as he ran out of bounds.
And don’t even ask me about race cars drivers.
So, maybe my unhappiness Wednesday might be understandable. But maybe it’s just karma reminding me of the people standing to my rear.