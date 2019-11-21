“Why does this (word I cannot use there) have to be on television all day?”
That’s what a racing friend of mine from Indianapolis posted on Facebook a couple of days ago.
That friend, of course, was talking about the Trump impeachment hearings and the live news coverage of everything said in the public hearing.
The answer is simple.
Many people want to know what’s being said in the hearing, rather than having some commentator “explain” it to them at the 6 p.m. news what THEY think happened. Reasonable people can watch for themselves and draw their own conclusions.
Clearly, my friend does not want to hear about it. Most likely, his decision on the matter has already been made; was made the day he was born and his parents began indoctrinating him into the family political beliefs. Little can cause him to change his mind.
I proposed he watch another channel – like that one that broadcasts “Gunsmoke” at noon. “ESPN” and “The History Channel” are also good options.
When the Nixon impeachment hearings were broadcast back in the early 1970s, you had NO CHOICE but to watch THREE major networks – ABC, CBS and NBC. More choice exists today, but people are complaining about being forced too watch something they are not being forced to watch, about the evil conspiracy of indoctrination.
Don’t want to be “indoctrinated,” turn the dial. Watch Netflix. Or just shut the TV off and read a book.
During the Watergate hearings, I’d come home for lunch – less than a quarter block from the gas station where I changed oil and pumped fuel – Mom was sitting there sewing, folding or ironing clothes. She should have been steamed because she was missing “her programs”. I never saw her pay as close of attention to “As The World Turns” or “The Guiding Light”as she did the Watergate hearings. I watched more than once as she stuck her finger with a needle as she paid more attention to the television than to the hem she was lowering.
So there you go. You don’t have to watch all of this ######## at all. “Gunsmoke’s” coming on in a hour or so and I hear Stephen King’s “The Institute” is pretty good.