The majority of the Belle Plaine volleyball team is nearing uncharted territory.
Never mind the fact that the Plainsmen (26-12, 11-0 SICL) captured their first conference championship since 1996 this season. It’s a grand accomplishment, but that hardly matters when the stakes could be higher than any member of the team has experienced.
Tuesday’s 3-0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-17) sweep of English Valleys (4-21, 1-9 SICL) was the step that head coach April Kressley’s squad needed to take to move on to the 1A Region 7 quarterfinals.
The Plainsmen were dominant on offense against the Bears on Tuesday, hitting for 29 kills on 76 attempts with just 13 errors. Junior outside hitter Nicholaa Phillippe led the way as she has all year for her team with 14 kills on 31 attempts while freshman Mandy Chizek set her and the rest of the attacking front row up with 28 assists.
“Nicholaa’s always a go-to girl,” Kressley said. “She knows her role. We need to go to be able to go to her any time, and she does a good job of taking that on her shoulders.”
Despite the strong offensive showing for the Plainsmen, Kressley said she sees room for improvement.
“I would say we came out a little slow all three sets,” she said. “We threw in some curveballs just to get some more playing time, to see more balls... We are always working to better our defense. We progressively are changing things because of that to make it different all the time.”
The obvious point of Chizek’s title comes before her name: “freshman.” Along with her at setter, the Plainsmen have also utilized several other younger athletes on their team. Freshman outside hitter Grace Bean, for example, has carved out a nice role for herself on the attack with 90 kills on the season, including four against the Bears on Tuesday. When she wasn’t in the front, Bean rotated to play defense in the back and contributed seven digs. She also positioned herself to make a pair of blocks, much to her coach’s delight.
“If they each individually do their job, then we can come together really, really well as a team,” Kressley said. “Grace did a really good job. She’s coming on strong right now at a really good time in our season.”
Bean, whose new frontiers included being interviewed for the first time, said the fact she’s part of a team with other younger players has made her feel comfortable in her role.
“I think that it has helped me, mentally, a lot,” Bean said. “Just coming into such high speed - I’ve played club before, and that was fast. But coming from junior high straight up to varsity, I think it helped me a lot mentally and physically.”
Sophomore Alyssa Tegeler has also made a name for herself on Kressley’s team as a young contributor. She came into Tuesday’s first-round matchup second on the team in kills with 246. Against English Valleys, Tegeler rattled home seven kills on 11 attempts while also grinding out a pair of blocks to match Bean for the team lead.
Should Belle Plaine take care of business at home against Iowa Valley (16-18, 7-3 SICL) this Monday, it’ll move to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2016. The Plainsmen have beaten the Tigers twice already this season: a 2-0 sweep on Sept. 7 and again 19 days later in a 3-2 thriller.