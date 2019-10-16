VINTON – The Zombie Run is this coming Saturday, Oct. 19th out at Rodgers Park near Vinton.
There will be races for two age groups, one for kids age 12 and younger starting at 1 p.m. and one for kids 13 and older and adults starting at 4 p.m. These are not timed races, but races for survival.
Participants will all wear flag football belts with one flag on it. The will try to run the course with their flag in tack. The tricky part is there will be zombie all along the race trail, trying to steal their life (the flag on their belt). If they loose their flag, they lose their life.
It is all for fun. All participants will receive medals and refreshments at the end of the race, but those that finish with their lives intact may receive extra prizes.
The younger race is about one mile in the length. The older kids/adults race is about 2.5 miles. Both races will be along the haunted trails at Rodgers Park. People can preregister by Tuesday Oct. 15 to receive a race shirt, but people can register up until race day, they just won’t receive a t-shirt.
Cost is $25 pre-registration and $15 open registration for kids 12 and younger. Cost for kids 13 and older and adults is $30 pre-registration and $35 open race day registration.